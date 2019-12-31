AAA offers free ride home over New Year’s holiday

Folks ringing in the new year don’t have to drive home impaired.

AAA’s “Tow to Go” program offers an alternative to drunken driving, now through 6 a.m. Thursday.

“New Year’s Eve is by far the busiest holiday for Tow To Go," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Although we offer this service for all major holidays, half of our calls occur the night of New Year’s Eve.”

The free service to transport the driver and their vehicle home or to a safe place is available to both AAA members and non-members.

But there are some limits:

-- Only available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas of Indiana.

-- Based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume

-- Distance can’t exceed 10 miles

“Because our drivers will be in such high demand, party-goers should not make us their primary plan for getting home,” Jenkins said.

“Before popping any bottles, AAA encourages people to appoint a sober driver. If you can’t find one, consider a ride-sharing service, or calling a cab; but make Tow to Go part of your backup plan, to ensure safe transport into the 2020s."

New Year’s is the deadliest holiday on U.S. roadways.

In 2017, nearly 1,000 people were killed during the three-day period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nearly a third of those deaths involved drunken drivers.

To request “Tow to Go,” call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Check the AAA website for full details and to see what’s offered in your area.

