AAA donations will fund equipment to curb drunk driving

Metro area law enforcement will be among those across Nebraska to benefit from AAA donations aimed at combating drunk driving.

AAA-The Auto Club Group is providing a total of $22,122 for needed tools and equipment.

The organization is providing dedicated funds to:

Nebraska State Patrol Foundation - $3,327

For the purchase of 48 Drunk Buster Goggles and supplies. This equipment will be used for traffic safety education efforts across the state.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) - $10,800

For the purchase of 34 portable Alco-Sensor FST units as follows:



10 - Omaha Police Department

6 - La Vista PD

6 - Lincoln County Sheriff Office

3 - Howard County Sheriff

3 - Schuyler PD

2 - Gordon PD

1 - Bellevue PD

1 - Grand Island PD

1 - Emerson PD

1 - Custer County Sheriff

The units are utilized at the scene to obtain breath samples and determine alcohol content levels.

Omaha Police Department Foundation - $7,995

For the purchase of Datamaster DMT, an advanced evidential desktop breath testing instrument for processing DWI arrests for the Omaha Police Department West Precinct in Elkhorn.

This equipment will be available to other law enforcement agencies to process DWI arrests. Currently, OPD Officers at the West Precinct are processing DWI arrests at the Omaha Police Department Headquarters located in downtown Omaha.

AAA urges motorists to keep the roadways safe this holiday season.

In support of that goal, the Tow to Go program helps keep impaired drivers off the road and will be available from Friday December 20th through 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

For impaired drivers who failed to plan ahead, this program offers a complimentary and confidential tow to a safe location within 10 miles. It is available to AAA Members and non-members. For details about the free program visit aaa.com/towtogo. For Tow to Go service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Service is available in several states including Nebraska and Iowa.