A year later, family seeks answers in shooting death cold case

A year ago, Wesley Brayman Jr. was shot to death in his wife's north Omaha home.

He was found by his two young children, who ran down the block from the home at 28th and Laurel avenues to Miller Park Elementary for help.

Brayman's mother, Deb Gloe, said it's an experience they will have to live with forever.

"The images they have in their little heads, finding their dad, trying to wake him up. Those are images — you can't erase them," Gloe said.

It's a family grieving, left without an important part of their lives.

"All you had to do was pick up the phone, and we would be there — no matter what," Gloe said. "He might be a little late, but he'd be there."

A year later, Gloe and brother Pierre said they are still filled with questions.

"We've never been updated on anything. Because it's an ongoing investigation, so they feel that they can't say nothing," Pierre said.

Omaha police confirm they don't have any updates and are seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.