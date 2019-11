A building permit filed with the city of Lincoln shows Hobby Lobby has plans to open a second store.

The store would be in the space of the former Shopko at 66th and O Streets.

A $1.3 million permit was filed by Hobby Lobby to remodel the former Shopko.

According to the city’s website, the permit is still in review.

Hobby Lobby currently has one location in Lincoln at 48th and Van Dorn.