A piece of 9/11 history on display at Memorial Park

A piece of history from the 9/11 terrorist attacks 18 years ago has traveled to Omaha to honor the thousands of American citizens, including first responders, who lost their lives.

Irvington Firefighters are the safe keepers of a beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center that is on display in Memorial Park.

Heidi Williams was just driving by when she saw the display, she had to stop, and she had to take pictures.

“I think it’s something people need to see… why… it’s history, there’s a lot of lives on that, it’s sad but it’s part of who we are now,” said Williams.

Williams is from a military family, her husband has been deployed twice. There are deep feelings here for her.

Irvington Firefighter, Tracy Thomas watches over the beam. Her husband has also been deployed twice, it is more than a piece of metal.

“It’s just incredibly powerful and there’s nothing that can describe being able to touch and feel something a lot of people felt was so far away but actually, it’s here and with us today,” said Thomas.

The beam from the North Tower will be on display through sunset Wednesday.

