A holiday tradition at the theater

When it comes to Christmas you might think of presents or food, but for some, it's all about getting out of the house. For the Peter family that means going to see the newest Star Wars movie.

"It's because of him. He was really into being a Jedi [when he was young] and all that and his name is Luke so it's in his DNA," sister MJ Peter said.

They aren't alone in the decision to get out of the house. They and many others came to spend family time at the Aksarben Cinema.

Luckily for the Peters, they were able to see the latest movie in the theater. The wait was tough but the family says it was well worth the wait.

"We have all six original films so we would normally just watch one of those but today we just happened to have Episode 9 coming out," brother Luke Peter said.

The Peters along with dozen of others we saw going in and out told us a few hours of relaxations after a busy morning is welcome.

Those we talked to say it's a way to celebrate what's most important this holiday season.

"Getting the whole family together, and Star Wars," MJ laughed.

