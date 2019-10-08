'The dog shot her?': 911 call released of woman's bizarre accident

A puppy in Oklahoma is responsible for shooting a woman and sending her to a hospital.

Molly, the 7-month-old Labrador retriever, got spooked by a passing train, stepped on a gun, and accidentally shot Tina Springer in the leg. (Source: KFOR via CNN)

The family said it started when a nearby passing train spooked the dog and it stepped on the gun. That discharged the weapon, hitting the woman in her leg.

"There's the killer dog. Well she didn't kill nobody but," said Brent Parks holding onto the dog's leash.

Parks was in the driver's seat when Molly, the 7-month-old Labrador retriever, shot Tina Springer, who was in the passenger seat.

It's a 911 call so bizarre, that even the dispatcher had trouble believing it.

Parks: "The dog f****** stepped on it and it went off."

Dispatcher: "The dog shot her?"

Parks: "Yeah."

Springer can be heard on the call, screaming for help.

Parks: "She's bleeding really bad."

Springer: "I don't feel good. I don't feel good! I got to lay down. I got to lay down!"

Police say Molly got spooked when she heard the train pass, so she jumped from the backseat onto the center console. A .22 caliber pistol was underneath the console and the force of Molly's landing set off the gun.

Dispatcher: "911 What happened?"

Parks: "Well, a gun went off."

Dispatcher: "She shot herself?"

Parks: "She didn't do it herself."

Dispatcher: "Who shot her?"

Parks: "It just went off. We had a dog in here and it stepped on the gun."

Parks and Springer said it felt like an eternity while they waited for an ambulance.

Springer:"I want some help."

Parks: "Come on, you're tougher than that, I know."

The pain was so terrible that the dispatcher walked Parks through making a makeshift tourniquet out of the clothes he was wearing.

Parks: "I'm trying to find something to wrap around her leg."

Dispatcher: "Do you have a clean dry cloth?"

Parks: "I can take my belt off and maybe wrap around the head of it."

Dispatcher: "OK do that."

Finally paramedics arrived and rushed Springer to an area hospital where doctors kept her for several days. She had surgery and was expected to be OK.

Molly is back home and her family promises to keep her away from trains in the future.

Police said they found three shell casings inside of the truck, but they couldn't confirm just how many shots Molly fired.

