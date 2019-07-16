A castle in Kentucky is throwing a party for Harry Potter’s birthday

Is there a better place for Harry Potter fans to salute the “Boy Who Lived” on his birthday than in an actual castle?

The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Ky., is throwing rooftop dinner party on July 31 to celebrate.

As any Potter fan knows, July 31 was the day Harry first heard, and we all wished we could hear, the famous line, “You’re a wizard.”

The dinner’s got a menu that looks “riddikulus:”





Hufflepuff Mushroom Tart, exotic mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, fromage blanc



Gillyweed Salad, ribbon cucumber, seaweed, sesame seed, sesame oil, ginger



Hogwarts Roast Beef and Gravy, slow roasted beef round, house-made brown gravy



House Cup Chicken, flame grilled bone-in chicken, garlic herb butter, parsley



Golden Snitch Corn on the Cob, European butter, parmesan, fresh herb



Dumbledore’s Whole Roasted New Potatoes, estate herbs, parmesan, red pepper flake, garlic



Rolls and Butter





Half Blood Pumpkin Crisp, pumpkin, cinnamon streusel



After dinner, attendees can test their Potter knowledge in a game of trivia. The winner gets a free night’s stay at the castle.

Unfortunately, the $75 event (that’s around 12 galleons, give or take a few sickles) has already sold out. But before you go looking for your Time-Turner, keep checking back to see if another date gets put on the calendar.

And if “Harry Potter” isn’t your thing, the castle hosts a variety of other events like a “Little Mermaid” Pool Party, Mystery Dinner Theatre on the Roof, and Tea with Anna and Elsa.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.