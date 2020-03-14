A bird's eye view of the Heartland Flood rebuilding 1 year later

Friday marks one year to the day of the Heartland Flood communities in Nebraska and Western Iowa were left with destruction and devastation.

Heartland flooding in 2019

Back then, our Sharon Chen took a flight with the civil air patrol for a bird's eye perspective of the impact and now she's going to take us on that same flight again.

Margaret Doig is ready to fly.

She's a pilot with the civil air patrol, often Doig flies these missions for government officials. One of those missions was a year ago, just as the Heartland Flood-hit and Doig remembers it like yesterday.

As historic flooding hit, Doig took to the air with the army corps of engineers. She said what they saw was stunning.

"The river was just so high that it was coming over the levees everywhere butt: 01:01:56 it wasn't just one spot here and one spot there it would be a whole long stretch of levee,” said Doig.

Water flowing onto fields and rising much too fast.

In many areas, we found floodwaters still standing.

"It’s washed out pretty badly right here, that water just doesn't have any place to go,” said Doig.

There's still the devastation.

The Heartland Flood caused nearly 3 billion dollars in damage.

Many communities are still struggling to recover but with those struggles also came signs of hope.

“There was a fair number where people were farming, it looked like they were getting ready for the spring,” said Doig.

Recovery from flooding is far from over. Heartland communities continue to face daily struggles. It's work that'll continue for months and maybe even years.

