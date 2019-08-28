A Colo. couple survived a battle with a mother bear in their own home

A couple has quite the story of survival after a mother bear and her two cubs broke into their home.

A woman grabbed a baseball bat to fight off the large bear attacking her husband.

The couple are still shaken by the unnerving encounter.

Until seeing the surveillance video, Jon Johnson and George Ann Field had no idea how big the bears were that entered their home, or how many.

“Thank you Lord. I’m just like ... now I know. It was a tough night,” Field said.

The mother bear is seen skillfully sliding open a screen door. Coming in right behind her are two cubs.

Johnson and Field were downstairs and heard noises. They knew something was wrong.

Seconds later, Johnson was face to face with the mother bear.

“She swatted me in the nose. When she swatted me, then I turned around and I punched her in the nose. She took some swipes here, swipe on my chest.”

As Johnson was fighting for his life, Field grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging, hitting the bear at least three times.

“And all I remember, honestly, seeing was this big brown blob in front of me, and I whacked that bear as hard as I could, both hands. You would’ve thought I was a Louisville slugger,” Field said.

Johnson was bleeding profusely, his nose nearly ripped off, deep scratches on his forearm and stomach.

“And I hit this floor as hard as I could, and she bolted for the door,” Field said.

At one point, the bear ran into a wall, leaving a head print.

The couple said a bird feeder on their porch may have attracted the bears.

Wildlife officials tracked down the bear that they think attacked the man. The bear was euthanized. They were unable to locate the cubs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife policy stated that when a bear attacks a human and there is injury, the animal must be euthanized.

