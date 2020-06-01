9PM curfew issued for Lincoln tonight

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Monday that, in the interest of public safety, she has issued an Emergency Declaration that will implement a curfew for all Lincoln residents from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

During these hours, the only people permitted to be out of their homes are those who are going to work, seeking medical attention or seeking the assistance of law enforcement. The curfew is in response to the violence this weekend after peaceful assemblies to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota were disrupted by a small group of individuals, resulting in injuries, destruction of property, and arrests.

The Mayor will discuss this weekend’s protests and the curfew at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today, Monday, June 1.

