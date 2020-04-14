92-year-old celebrates birthday through retirement community window amid pandemic

Ten days ago 450 of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths had come from nursing homes. That number is now over 3,600 according to the Associated Press.

Because of that, more and more families understand the importance of no visitor’s policies.

The love still comes through at one nursing home even if hugs and kisses aren't allowed.

Bob Sieborg is 92-years-old today. This birthday is unlike any other.

Social distancing required him to speak to the family on speakerphone while they stared at each other through the glass at Crown Pointe Retirement Community in Omaha.

His daughter understands why they have to do this, for his safety and the safety of the other 100-plus residents.

Susan Gochanover, his daughter said, "It was very disheartening because you don't want anything to happen to the special people in your life."

The no visitor’s policy has been in effect for more than a month now. That way, perhaps, Bob will celebrate his 93rd birthday.

