911 services shut down in Saunders County

Sounders county 911 services are currently shut down.
Authorities are urging those with emergencies to call 402-443-1000.
Sounders County officials will advise when they are operational.
Sounders county 911 services are currently shut down.
Authorities are urging those with emergencies to call 402-443-1000.
Sounders County officials will advise when they are operational.
🔴🔴 ATTENTION 🔴🔴— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) August 17, 2019
Currently 9-1-1 services in Saunders County are down. Please call 402-443-1000 for any emergencies. We will advise when they are operational.
Please ReTweet! pic.twitter.com/VdVPrUDaY8