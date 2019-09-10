SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT)-- 911 service in Saunders County is down right now due to a lightning strike to the dispatch building.
The County asks those with emergencies to call 402-443-1000.
The County will update when the service is available.
911 service in Saunders County is down right now due to a direct lightning strike at the dispatch building.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) September 10, 2019
Please call 402-443-1000. We will update when service is available. pic.twitter.com/OOix6oWeuv