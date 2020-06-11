911 dispatcher arrested on suspicion of soliciting sexual photos of minor

A 911 dispatcher is in jail on suspicion of soliciting sexually explicit photos from a minor.

The suspect is a 911 dispatcher in Saunders County and a former corrections officer at the jail.

Because of that and the potential for conflicts of interest, the county attorney next door in Butler County will be handling the case.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Davis. He's currently lodged in the butler county detention center on a $25,000 bond.

Investigators tell 6 news he was in a relationship with a 17-year-old and allegedly asked her to send him erotic photos.

6 News also obtained a copy of a protection order filed by his wife who said she knew of the relationship with the teenager, was scared of him, and worried about the safety of her and their children if and or when he gets out of jail.

Christopher Davis was served a copy of the order yesterday while in butler county detention. His first court appearance is set for next week.

The soliciting sexually explicit photos charge is a felony. Davis, who lives in Wahoo, is also booked on contributing to the delinquency of a minor, that's a misdemeanor.

