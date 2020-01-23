9 parents separated from families return to children in US

(AP) - Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. to reunite with children they haven’t seen in a year and a half.

The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on Wednesday night.

The trip was arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum.

Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump’s separation policy.

David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, cried as he hugged his son Byron inside the airport. Pictures of Esvin Fernando Arredondo’s tearful reunion with his daughters, Andrea, Keyli and Alison, also were captured by AP photographers.

