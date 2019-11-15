8-year-old daughter is distraction for teen sex offenders, DHHS tells Lincoln mom

A Lincoln mother was told by a DHHS agent to walk a different way home as her 8-year-old daughter was a distraction to teen sex offenders on the Whitehall Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility campus.

Whitehall Campus is home to teen sex offenders going through a program to rehabilitate them.

The mother, Chelsea Mcgrath, said, "A male with a DHHS badge, came up to me and told me we would have to find a different way to walk because this group of guys is registered sex offenders and my 8-year-old daughter is a distraction to them."

According to a DHHS Whitehall Psychiatric Treatment Residential Facility brochure, the 13- to 18-year-olds at this campus have committed sexual offenses. However, state law does not require juveniles to register as a sex offender, "as long as the offender was adjudicated in juvenile court."

Whitehall

is located near 57th Street and Leighton Avenue in North Lincoln.

McGrath said the DHHS agent did not tell them properly, as her daughter was too young to know what a sex offender is.

In a statement, DHHS said:

"The Whitehall Campus addresses the treatment needs of male adolescents who have offended sexually. There are currently 12 minors in residence. The program is family-centered and has its own school on the campus. All youth undergoing treatment at the facility are under 24-hour supervision. The residents receive a minimum of 40 hours per week of intensive behavior treatment with a goal of integrating back into the community as productive citizens. Safety and security of the public is a top priority for DHHS. The administration is investigating the incident in question. Any questions or concerns may be directed to dhhs.helpline@nebraska.gov."

"They should definitely be trained on what to say to a parent if they feel there's a threat," she said.

The DHHS brochure also said, one of the criteria for teens to be admitted to the Whitehall program is "sex offending has been identified as a primary problem with a high or moderate to high risk for re-offending."

Mcgrath also says the location of the campus is not ideal, because there are three different elementary schools within a mile of it.

Mcgrath's daughter goes to Brownell Elementary, which is a half-mile away from Whitehall.

"I feel like it was a really bad call for the city and DHHS to put it in that location," she said.