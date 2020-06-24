77-year-old Omaha woman assaulted at Regency-area apartment

A 77-year-old woman was assaulted early Tuesday in her Regency Lakeside Apartment, according to an Omaha Police report.

The woman told officers responding to the scene of a disturbance there that she had been "attacked" in her apartment "just recently" but couldn't remember at the time exactly what had happened, the report states.

Officers also noted in the report that she had "fresh marks on her face as if she was assaulted" and that the door frame was broken.

The woman was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy to be examined and so that photos and other evidence could be collected, the report states.