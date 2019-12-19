$7.5 million gift called 'game changer' for Ralston economic development

A $7.5 million gift to the City of Ralston is being hailed as a "game changer" for Ralston's economic development plan.

The gift comes from former resident LaDonna Johnson and will be used solely to fund the Hinge project - a blueprint for economic betterment.

Mayor Don Groesser said the gift will put the city on the right path to the future.

The mayor said, "LaDonna Johnson’s incredible generosity will unite the community. Her donation allows the City to be a strong partner with the private sector and bring the Hinge project to life. Existing businesses will benefit from the revitalization of our commercial areas. Taxpayers will benefit because the initial investment will come from the Johnson donation rather than City dollars."

The Hinge project is aimed at developing the Ralston area around 72nd and Main Streets to serve as a connection between the arena and the downtown. The focus is on attracting new residents and businesses as well as enhancing amenities for current residents and visitors.

Ralston city councilman Michael Sanchez said the Hinge project will use concepts similar to those that have been beneficial to Omaha. He said, "I have businesses in the Benson and Blackstone areas. The Hinge is a similar concept."

The Urban Waters development firm is interested in building housing that could be the first project in the Hinge area.

The Ralston Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee will oversee distribution of the donated funds.