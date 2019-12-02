7 small earthquakes rattle Kansas over the weekend

Seven small earthquakes have rattled Kansas since Saturday, with all but one of them clustered near Wichita.

The Kansas Geological Survey reports that six of the tremblers were centered in southwest Sedgwick County. They ranged in magnitude from 2 to 3.1.

A seventh earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was reported in Rooks County in the north-central part of the state. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the earthquakes hit as the Kansas Corporation Commission is investigating the cause of a swarm of 17 earthquakes in five days in the same area of central Kansas in August. The regulatory agency’s investigation is focused on the underground disposal of oilfield waste that has been blamed for quakes elsewhere in southern Kansas.

