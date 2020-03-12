7 more quarantined at UNMC, one patient suffers fall

Seven more people are now being treated for coronavirus at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's quarantine unit as of Wednesday, officials announced Thursday.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

One of the remaining seven Americans taken from the Diamond Princess cruise ship was transferred to the biocontainment unit for monitoring after they suffered a ground-level fall, the statement reads.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman being treated in biocontainment remains in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Neb. remains in critical condition.

More COVID-19 announcements and cancellations have been made Thursday.