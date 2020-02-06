6-year-old Texas boy told he can’t wear earrings to school

A Texas mom is fighting for changes to the school dress code after her 6-year-old son was told he can’t wear earrings to class.

"Why are they making it seem like he’s different … like wearing earrings is something so bad, like it's a crime?" Natasha Valdiviesco asked.

Heflin Elementary School leaders told her son Pedro Hargrove that either he had to take the earrings off or cover them with Band-Aids.

Valdiviesco said she allowed her son to pierce his ears 2 months ago because he wanted to be like his big brother. The family just moved to the area from Miami.

The Alief Independent School District is following a policy last updated in 2007 that says male students in elementary, intermediate or middle school can’t wear earrings, but male high school students can if it’s not a distraction.

There are no restrictions on girls.

“I was under the impression that no child can wear earrings to school so I said, ‘If girls can wear them why can’t boys?’ So, now you guys are doing a gender discrimination as well?” Valdiviesco said.

The school district said it’s looking into the 13-year-old policy.

"In realizing that this policy was last updated in 2007, we will review the rule during our annual student code of conduct committee review as we begin preparing for the 2020/2021 school year," the district said in a statement.

Until those possible policy changes come, both mother and son are left scratching their heads.

"We are in 2020 now, you know,” Valdiviesco said. “I can understand if we were back in the day."

And Pedro asks: “What does my earrings have to do with the education?”

