6 on Your Side investigations receive results for two seniors in the Metro

Two recent Six on Your Side investigations exposed a questionable driveway deal and a case of mistaken identity.

(MGN)

Both left senior citizens nervous about what will happen next. But our reports eased their concerns and Mike McKnight has our follow-up.

After paying $2,000 down Evelyn Fischer has waited more than a year for a contractor to get it in gear.

Fischer said, “By now I should have had a real pretty driveway.”

The only work done on the project by Two Brothers Construction are dimensions painted on the driveway.

A few weeks after our investigation Evelyn got the numbers she really wanted to be printed on two refund checks.

This week a company representative handed Evelyn cashier’s checks totaling $2,000. The money the 81-year-old needed to get back.

Fischer said, “It’s very important for me now I’m going to wait until summer and maybe I might look for another company to do my driveway.”

In a separate investigation, Bob Marshall a mistaken ID victim said,” Everything turned out good, yeah.”

His name matched someone who owed a cable company on the east coast a lot of money. Bill collectors came after Omaha’s Bob Marshall affecting his credit until a Six on Your Side Investigation showed them that they had the wrong man.

Bob Marshall Mistaken ID Victim said, “I don’t have to worry any more they all admitted their mistake. Evidently I don’t have any credit problems now. They said they had it all cleared up.”

And anxiety has gone away for two retirees after six on your side investigations.

Fischer said, “Cashier’s checks so I know they’re good.”

Both seniors said all the companies involved apologized. If you have something to investigate contact Six on Your Side.

