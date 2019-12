It's that time of year again: Time to see the best holiday lights the Omaha-metro area has to offer.

We're accepting video and photo submissions for our annual 6 Nights of Lights competition.

If you think your holiday decorations have what it takes, submit a video or photo of them using the portal below (mobile visitors will need to tap the "Additional Content Available" link below).

We'll start airing those submissions the week of Dec. 16.