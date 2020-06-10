6 Nebraska National Guard soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after protests

Another Nebraska soldier has tested positive for the coronavirus. It's the sixth individual to test positive.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

All six were part of the Nebraska National Guard mission last week to help law enforcement during the protests in Omaha and Lincoln.

Their boss says the 600 soldiers knew the possibility of getting sick. After all, large gatherings had been limited for months because of the coronavirus.

Major General Daryl Bohac said, "I had three directives...preserve the health of the force, protect our families in our communities and stay ready. If we take care of everyone we take care of the other two and that's the direction we're following."

General Bohac says the six soldiers who have tested positive have not been hospitalized but are in isolation at home.

Dozens of other guard members who had contact with them are in self-quarantine for 14-days.

General Bohac said, "We're up to 85 who are quarantined and may be able to do that in their residence and can separate from family."

There are 4,400 soldiers in the Nebraska National Guard.

With fewer than 100 isolating at home, General Bohac says it does not impact their ability to handle their next mission.

The key - the guard wanted to support those exercising their rights.

General Bohac said, "I think this is a hard mission. They are our neighbors. They're Nebraskans. To go and serve takes a certain discipline and maturity and by and large, I think we presented it that way."

