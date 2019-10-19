5K raises funds for Sarpy County Crime Stoppers rewards

"Cops" and "robbers" hit streets of La Vista on Saturday, but don't worry: It was all for a good cause.

The 5K supports the Sarpy County Crime Stoppers.

"It's one of our two fundraisers we do to get funds for the rewards we give out for tips," said Sue Knott, Sarpy County Crime Stoppers board president. "It's been very popular — this is the third year we've done it."

They're expecting this year's race to bring in close to $5,000.

DONATE: Support Sarpy County Crime Stoppers

A hundred racers registered for the event, but even more showed up to take part, all to support an organization that supports law enforcement efforts.

"We have a representative from each police department and the Sheriff's Office sitting on our board with us and talk about the different tips they might have or the challenges they might have," Knott said. "They're great people — we've really gotten to know pretty much all of them — and they're very supportive of us."

People showed up in cops and robbers outfits, some even mustachioed.

There were also some serious racers in the mix, like Katie Hurd, who came in first place for the women's division.

Hurd, a volunteer firefighter and paramedic for Gretna, knows how important a role our officers play in the community.

"We're one team," she said. "There's always that rivalry between us — the firefighters and police. But at the end of the day, we're all one team, working for the community and trying to keep it as safe as we can."