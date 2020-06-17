Painted rocks unite La Vista Police with thousands of other officers

In a time of so much division, there’s an unlikely gesture of unity from an unlikely place.

"It's got the date, June of 2020, and then the number of the rock. So, Brad's is 3,958 and I got 3,956,” said Officer Nick Boswell with La Vista Police.

These brothers in blue, alongside the rest of their department, just joined a new family.

"It was a good morale boost,” said Officer Brad Wood.

The family of 4,000 officers and counting received these rocks.

"It's nice to see the unity when there's a lot of division out there,” said Officer Boswell.

The gesture of unity coming from over 1,300 miles away in Maryland.

"Chief Lausten, I hand paint these rocks with my daughters as a way to show our thanks and appreciation to law enforcement officers like yourself,” said Boswell.

It’s a gift from Heather, Ella, and Hannah Benson.

"I follow and actually mutually follow several of the officers and the chief of the department and they've been on our list for a long time," said Heather.

the Benson’s started "Rocks for Leos" in 2017, in the last few years, they've rocked police departments in all but 8 states.

Their journey has taken them to Nebraska before, in 2018 the Papillion PD received the 2,000th rock.

It inspired a La Vista K-9 officer to reach out on the behalf of his department to be added to the list to get rocked.

"We tell officers, that it's so much more than just a rock. I mean there's love behind it, there are prayers behind it. You know it, I don't know, it's not just a rock,” said Heather.

A message that's felt states away - in a time where coming together is needed so desperately.

"Putting away some differences and just appearance or things like that, and treating each other like human beings,” said Wood.

Heather tells 6 News another Nebraska Police Officer, she can't tell us who, already reached out and will be the 5,000th recipient for Rocks for Leos.

