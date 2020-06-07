Povich foresees big year for Huskers next season

Cade Povich is just about to head to Georgia to play summer baseball for the Savannah Bananas.

Nebraska's Cade Povich talks to WOWT about the shortened college baseball season and what he thinks the Huskers could accomplish in 2021 at the Gretna Team Center in La Vista on Saturday, 6/6/20.

It'll be a good opportunity for the Bellevue West grad to see the progress he's made on pitching changes he and Nebraska pitching coach Jeff Christy have had him work on.

“Really, I’ve just been trying to work harder, maybe develop a couple more things pitching, and just get bigger and stronger and try and carry it into next year,” Povich said.

Before the college baseball season was cut short, Povich was leading the Huskers in strikeouts with 26 of them and his strikeout to walk ration led the Big Ten.

He felt the team was starting find its way at the plate and on the mound.

"I think we were getting better and we were on pace to do some good stuff," Povich said. "Our hitting was getting really good. Obviously against Baylor, we came right out of the gates that first game and that just showed what we can do.”

Povich said he believes next year, which would be the team's first full year under head coach Will Bolt, could be a great one.

"I think we’re going to have a great year. I think it’s going to be back to the Husker baseball of hosting a regional, getting to a regional, making the College World Series and all that,” Povich said.

