Health expert explains the correct way to wear a face mask

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the CDC recommends you wear a mask while you're at the grocery store, pharmacy and places where it's more difficult to distance yourself from others. Masks are critical in protecting other people from getting sick, so it's important to know about the right and wrong way to wear one.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease physician with CHI Health Creighton, says it's important that the mask covers the nose and the mouth because small droplets from both spread COVID-19 from person to person.

"When we're sick secretions are coming out of our nose and mouth, and when we're breathing particles come out of our nose and mouth, so if you're just covering one that's not very helpful," she said.

She shared best practices for both surgical masks and cloth masks. First, wash or sanitize your hands. If you're wearing a surgical mask, make sure the colored side is facing out. Grab the mask by the ear loops and wrap them around your ears one at a time. Finally, push down on the stiff, bendable edge so it conforms to your nose, then wash or sanitize your hands again.

If it's a cloth mask with ties, pick up the masks by the ties and tie the upper bands behind your head. Then, tie the lower bands behind your neck, again, making sure the nose and mouth are completely covered. Make sure you wash or sanitize your hands before and after you don your cloth mask.

Dr. Vivekanandan says it's also important to not touch your face or your mask when you're wearing it. That will help stop the spread of any contamination.

Health experts say while masks are highly encouraged in public settings, your line of defense doesn't stop there.

"How to prevent infection from spreading is not just mask. It's hand hygiene, masks, social distancing and when we're sick we should stay home," said Dr. Vivekanandan.