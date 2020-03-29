Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban

CENTRAL, La. (AP) -- Hundreds of people flouted Louisiana's ban on gatherings because of COVID-19, coming on buses and in personal vehicles for the first of three worship services at their church. An estimated 500 people of all ages filed into the mustard-yellow and beige Life Tabernacle church on Sunday. The church is near Baton Rouge, in the city of Central. Assistant ministers and worshipers outside the front doors and in the parking lot told media to leave. The service came a day after New Orleans police broke up what they described as a "funeral repast" of about 100 people.