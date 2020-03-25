Symptomatic people question why they are denied COVID-19 tests

Drive-up testing brings mixed feelings for those who wonder if they have coronavirus. While relieved to finally see a chance of testing some people ask why they have been denied so far.

As a professional photographer Michele Zephier focuses on details and symptoms caused her to ask for a coronavirus test but she had to answer a doctor’s questions.

Michele Zephier said, “I didn’t have exposure to someone with it and I haven’t traveled out of the country. Cough”

Her temperature wasn’t high enough either so for 13 days she’s self-quarantined.

Michele Zephier said, “For my symptoms, I feel I should have been tested. So that makes it very frustrating to people who think they do have it.”

A Nebraska Health And Human Services spokesperson states testing supplies are limited. Testing is prioritized for those hospitalized and in high-risk populations. Eleven-year-old Dayton Collins doesn’t fit that criterion but his symptoms do.

Meg Collins says her son has been denied coronavirus testing twice at two different medical facilities.

Meg Collins said, “He’s now tested negative for influenza and for strep and he shows all the signs for the coronavirus and we could not get him a test anywhere.”

The state says health care providers can consider a diagnosis based on symptoms and screening instead of lab confirmation.

Collins said, “To calms some nerves to make people feel more at ease to know you didn’t die from this.”

For eleven days Dayton’s symptoms have mirrored those for coronavirus until today the fever fell but his mother can’t drop the frustration of denied testing.

Nebraska Health And Human Services sent a list of workers who have priority for testing. Health care, public safety workers, nursing home and group home employees and their residents. Childcare staff and kids they watch.

