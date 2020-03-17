Papillion woman creates porch library to entertain children while social distancing

The rule to stay away from gatherings bigger than ten is keeping us away from places we take for granted.

A Papillion woman found a way to help out. She built a little library that's filling up with books for anyone to take or pass along.

"I don't know if any kid now has a library like this in their house," said Angie Stock.

For Angie Stock, a book like this serves as a window to another world.

"I have a daughter who's home from school right now and she's searching for things to do and we're only on day two," said Stock.

So if you find yourself at Lincoln and Fillmore streets in Papillion, look for the porch with one of the only libraries open for business in the metro. Whether you're in need of entertainment or have a good story to share.

"Basically it's always available so you can come to take a look, take out a book. It doesn't even need to come back, either. As long as it's getting read by other people," said Stock.

Angie collected these books through the years and it was finally time for them to see the light of day, rather than stay inside--unused.

"There is just something about having a physical book in your hands," said Stock. "I just wanted to do something good, and you know try to connect with people when we can't do it face to face."

Angie's little library stands at her home off West Lincoln and Fillmore streets in Papillion. She says feel free to pick up or drop off books at any time.

Some other neighborhoods in the metro have established little libraries too, what better time than now to put them to use.

