UNO suspends all athletics until further notice

UNO announced that all athletic competitions, home and away, will be suspended until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

This impacts the baseball and softball teams, which had already started their seasons, and the hockey team that was scheduled to play a three-game series against Denver this weekend in the NCHC playoffs.

The school's athletic department is in the process of making travel arrangements for student-athletes and staff currently competing away from campus to ensure their safe return.