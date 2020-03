The Nebraska women's basketball team will open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis with a matchup against the seventh seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska finished the regular season 17-2 and 7-11 in the Big Ten, while Michigan was 19-10 with a 10-8 conference record.