New book sheds light on Caril Fugate's side of Starkweather killings

Caril Ann Fugate is asking to be pardoned for her connection with the Starkweather murder spree. Now a local author is hoping to shed light on Fugate's past.

Caril Ann Fugate is asking to be pardoned for her connection with the Starkweather murder spree. Now a local author is hoping to shed light on Fugate's past.

John Stevens Berry Sr. is the author of “The Twelfth Victim: The Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage.”

He says neither he nor Fugate are gaining profits off this book, and they just want a pardon for Fugate.

At 14 years old Caril Fugate was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for her role in Charlie Starkweather's killings.

That sentence was later reduced and she was paroled in 1976.

"I met Caril when she called into my radio show, and I assisted in the writing of this book, and I am the attorney who will be representing her before the board of pardons," said John Stevens Berry Sr.

Now at 76 years old Fugate wants her story shared.

"The Twelfth Victim" is hitting book shelves today at Francie and Finch Bookshop downtown.

Author Berry Sr. is a criminal defense attorney and founder of the Berry Law firm.

"I've read everything I could read. I am convinced of her innocence. She passed many lie detector tests, had psychiatric, psychological evaluations been subjected to hypnosis. She was just a 14 year old girl who was a hostage," said Berry Sr.

Berry discussed his reasoning at a book signing Saturday evening, and many in attendance say they too are in favor of a pardon.

“I've been obsessed with this topic for years. I've read many books on the topic, so I’ve followed Caril's life over the years. I wanted him to convey to Caril that there are a lot of people supporting her and can see how she was treated and hope for the best."

Many people I spoke with tonight say Fugate should have gotten the pardon years ago.

Berry says some of the reasons people have for being in opposition of the pardon; is they think Fugate was the master mind of the killings or she should have left on her own.

Fugate's pardon hearing is this Tuesday at 2:00.

