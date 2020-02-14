March for Life brings abortion opponents to Richmond

Several thousand people who oppose abortion marched on the State Capitol Thursday. They shared their frustration with legislation that would roll back abortion restrictions.

They came came from all corners of the Commonwealth, for the march through downtown Richmond and a rally at the steps of the State Capitol.

"Virginia has taken a wrong left turn," said Delegate Kathy Byron (R-Bedford Co.), "but we’re here today to let all inside this Capitol know that we will never rest and never relent in our commitment to putting the Commonwealth back on the right course."

Sandy and Carl Brewer traveled with a group from Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg.

"I want to show my support for our pro-life legislators," Sandy Brewer told WDBJ7.

And we met others from central and western Virginia who said they were concerned with the direction of the General Assembly.

"They’re just sweeping out everything we’ve worked the last 30 years for," Paul Wyar said.

"And I’m glad that I’m just a small part of people who think abortion is wrong," Dave Sisson told us.

But supporters of abortion rights say Virginians spoke November 5, and the election results were a mandate to roll back laws that interfere with a woman’s right to have an abortion.

Tarina Keene is the Executive Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia.

"A recent poll earlier this year found that the overwhelming majority of Virginians, 79 percent, trust a woman to make her own reproductive health care decisions," Keene said in a phone interview. "And they do not want politicians interfering in that deeply personal medical decision."

With Democrats in control of both chambers, and similar bills advancing in the House and Senate it appears likely the 24-hour waiting period, ultrasound requirement and other provisions are on their way out.

But the people who attended the March for Life on Thursday, said their activism will continue at the State Capitol and in the voting booth.

