Hundreds plunge into the New Year in South Walton

In Walton County, people are already making a splash in the New Year.

The Polar Beach Plunge helps raise money for the South Walton Fire District. (WJHG/WECP)

Wednesday was the seventh annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The money from sign-ups goes towards the South Walton Fire District’s free CPR classes.

Some participants dressed up for the plunge.

The South Walton Fire District hosts the event.

They say it’s a fun way to start the year.

"It keeps growing, because it's just a great way to wash off the old year, bring in the New Year, it's just a great community event,” said David Vaughan, Beach Safety Director.

The post-plunge party was held at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar.

