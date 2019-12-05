Changing health care regulations confuse many; options may be available

For many Nebraskans trying to wade through all of the information, regulations and changes surrounding the Affordable Health Care Act can be daunting. But for many looking for health insurance it comes down to the bottom line, how much are my premiums and what level of coverage will I receive?

Lorie Tabor is a self-employed painter, she also has two other jobs. Last year, Laurie paid no premium for health insurance through the affordable care act, this year Laurie says her premiums jumped to $146 a month.

“I thought it was wrong so I called them and they told me that my tax credit went down, so I would have to pay each month now,” said Tabor.

According to the Nebraska Department of Insurance Health Division, there are more than 160,000 Nebraskans who went without insurance this year. Lorie thinks she’s about to join that group.

“It’s a burden, I’m self-employed, I take care of my daughter and grandson and I don’t have the money to pay for insurance. It doesn’t work, it’s not in my budget,” said Tabor.

Experts say Lori has other options.

Cherylle Leffall is a supervisor with Charles Drew Health Center, Leffall says some clients are seeing increases in their premiums.

“We are seeing some of that but with that, there are more plan options this year in previous years there was only one health insurance provider this year there are two which provide more variety,” said Leffall.

Finding affordable health care can be complicated and frustrating. Leffall says experts at Charles Drew can help.

“We do have certified application councilors who are able to assist consumers and patients with navigating through the healthcare market place and we provide those at no cost,” said Leffall.

That’s good news for Lori and others who can’t afford their premiums and they don’t have to walk alone to find the health care they can afford.

The open enrollment period for the affordable health care act or Obamacare ends on December 15th.

If you need help navigating your options you can find out more on their website or talk to a licensed agent. The Charles Drew Health Center has certified application counselors who can walk you through the process, you can call Charles Drew for help at 402 457-1207

