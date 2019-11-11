UPDATE: Blankenship officially announces presidential bid

UPDATE 11/11/19 @ 11:04 a.m.

Former CEO Don Blankenship announced Monday that he is a candidate for the Constitution Party nomination for President of the United States.

Blankenship posted the announcement on Facebook, Twitter and his website. He chose to make the announcement on Veteran's Day in recognition of America's veterans.

Blankenship ran for the Republican Party nomination for West Virginia U.S. Senate seat in 2018 currently held by Joe Manchin. He finished in third.

Blankenship says he will "flush the swamp, balance the budget, fix and update our infrastructure, get term limits passed, reconcile our differences, greatly reduce healthcare costs with pragmatic solutions, conduct a true war on the opiate drug epidemic, enforce our laws, and provide citizenship to millions of immigrants who deserve it."

According to Blankenship, he believes he's the perfect choice for citizens who can no longer stand drama and want solutions rather than arguments.

Blankenship's Facebook post says that he will be attempting to be the first person to ever become an occupant of the White House after having been in the "big house." He is the former CEO of Massey Energy, who owned a mine in West Virginia where a mine explosion killed 29 workers in 2010. He spent one year in a federal prison for a misdemeanor safety violations related to the explosion.

