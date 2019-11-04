79 cats taken in by Angels of Assisi after hoarding case

It's been a busy weekend for the Angels of Assisi surgical team.

Seventy-nine cats arrived at the shelter to be spayed and neutered.

These cats were rescued by Animal Control from a hoarding situation and are all being taken care of and placed for adoption by Angels of Assisi in downtown Roanoke.

Although we don't have specifics on the hoarding case, staff at Angels of Assisi says all of the cats seem to be okay and are now being well taken care of.

"We have all of our new cats behind us here in our intake area so we are getting all of their vetting done and everything so once we have all of their exams and get them spayed and neutered they can either be adopted here in our adoption center or in various pet stores around town" says Eva Burton, Adoption Coordinator.

You can go by and see the cats and other animals they have any day from 12 to 6 p.m.

