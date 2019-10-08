Sarpy County creates task force to patrol bad driving

Over the last few months, there have been several deaths on Sarpy County Roads.

A task force is now at work across the count to crack down on bad drivers.

Highway 370 is one of the busiest roads in Sarpy County. Today police and sheriff deputies are cracking down.

Jeremy Nelson has been with Papillion for 12 years. his department along with Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, La Vista PD and Bellevue PD have joined forces to crack down on bad driving on Highway 370.

These agencies have formed the Sarpy County Traffic Safety Task Force. As of 4 p.m. today, 45 citations were issued countywide, according to Bellevue Police Captain Tom Dargy.

"Sarpy county has been growing so fast these last few years and one of the big issues is traffic complaints throughout the entire county," said Dargy.

Officials aren't out here just to issue tickets, they want to make sure drivers get home safe, especially since it has been a deadly past few months in Sarpy.

"Our numbers are double what they were last year. The numbers are up for the entire state, it's not just isolated in Sarpy County," said Dargy.

So far in Sarpy, 21 people have died this year, only 10 died last.

