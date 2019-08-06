Arrests Made in Popcorn Shop Arson Fire

Two people were arrested Monday nearly 13 months after a fire heavily damaged an Omaha strip mall. Investigators say it was an inside job.

The fire broke out at The Popcorn Shop near 84th and Frederick Street on July 23, 2018. Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Two people were arrested and booked for two counts of felony arson and one count of burning to defraud an insurer. They are 46-year-old Sandra Richards and 43-year-old Shawn Clark.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects, who were dating, operated the business. A co-worker quoted Clark as saying one week before the fire that he wished "the popcorn shop would just burn down" and how the business was not making any money.

The co-worker further explained that a day after the fire, he approached Clark and said he was crazy for started the fire. Clark allegedly responded that he did not do it and that it was his dead grandmother or grandfather who did it so he "wouldn't be in any trouble".

The investigation also allegedly showed that Richards' cell phone was connected to The Popcorn Shop's WiFi at the time the fire was set. This contradicted a statement that both suspects were home at the time of the fire since the phone had to be physically near the WiFi device.

A customer who was in the business a day or two before the fire told investigators that she noticed a lack of display and products which was not normal for the business. The lack of products made her feel like the business was about to close down or was not doing well.

Neighboring businesses also suffered damage from the fire and were out of business for an extended amount of time.