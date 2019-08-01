Search for Glenwood Shooting Suspect

A woman allegedly shot a man in Glenwood, Iowa Wednesday night and then disappeared.

The Mills County Attorney's office says the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near 3rd and North Vine Street. A 34-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was shot multiple times. His condition was not known. Investigators tell 6 News that someone in the home called 911 to report the shooting and that the victim was able to identify who shot him.

The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Brandy Clark. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Glenwood police had a large part of the neighborhood blocked off during the first part of the investigation. Early reports indicated she may have been barricaded inside the home but it was later revealed that she was wanted. Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call 911 or the Glenwood Police Department at 712-527,4844.

