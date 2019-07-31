Endangered Missing Advisory Declared

The Nebraska State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory early Wednesday morning for a Lincoln woman.

Lois Barnard is 77 years old. She has severe dementia and drove to a family member's home in Lincoln but left before the family arrived. She may be driving back to her home in Grinnell, Iowa.

Barnard is described as 5'7", 160 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair.

She may be driving a bronze 2000 Buick Park Ave. with Iowa license plates IBK-722.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.