Kearney Police: 2nd avenue now open

UPDATE: 7-10-19 9:15 AM

Kearney police spokesman Kevin Thompson told Local4 that as of shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday that 2nd Avenue between 11th Street and Interstate 80 is now open in both directions for all north and south-bound lanes.

The City of Kearney is providing a one stop email address to route all flood related questions from the public and for citizens interested in providing the City of Kearney resources for flood response and clean-up efforts in the days to come. The email address, floodresponse@kearneygov.org, will be managed by the Assistant City Manager’s office and will allow better communication for response efforts and to provide information to those affected by the flood. This will allow City of Kearney to coordinate resources and continue to work with other agencies to provide flood response.

Wednesday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts along with state senators and state officials shared their thoughts after a helicopter tour of Lexington and Kearney.

Gov. Ricketts said they saw damage in the air to hotels, homes, and cropland. Ricketts says flood waters are receding more quickly than in March.

"We just need to prepare for downstream flooding," Gov. Ricketts said.

Officials are not putting a dollar amount yet on flood damage. They still need to access the damage to crops, buildings and infrastructure.

Ricketts said this is the wettest year on record so far in Nebraska and the state has always had extreme weather conditions.

He says it's too early to call this a "new normal" when describing flood conditions in the state.

The Kearney Area Community Foundation has a Disaster Relief Fund set up to help those in the Kearney area suffering loss from the recent devastating flooding. To show your support, Click Here to donate to the Disaster Relief Fund. All donations will stay in the Kearney area.