Man disappears while traveling to Omaha

The Nebraska State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory late Monday night for 51-year-old Lance Eggen of Grand Island.

Eggen may be suffering from a serious medical situation and unable to care for himself. He was last heard from at 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was driving through Lincoln to the Omaha VA hospital.

He may be driving a blue Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab with Nebraska license plate 08-787B. He is 6'2", 180 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

If you see him or his vehicle call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at (308) 385-5371.