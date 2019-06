Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an apparent shooting in a Bellevue neighborhood Friday morning.

Lt. Tom Dargy of Bellevue Police tells 6 News that officers responded to 30th and Sandra about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance. When officers arrived, shots were fired.

One male victim was taken to a hospital. Dargy did not know that person's condition or elaborate about any possible wounds or injuries.