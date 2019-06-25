Police: Drunk Driver Struck Officer Near CWS

Omaha police say an officer will be okay after a drunk driver struck her Monday evening near TD Ameritrade Park.

The incident began at 8:42 p.m. at 13th & Cass Street. The driver of a 2010 Hyundai Accent swerved around a stopped vehicle at a red light. The driver traveled over a raised curbed median and struck a bicycle officer who was also stopped for the red light.

The driver then continued and was eventually stopped near 13th and Mike Fahey Street.

Officer Romina Perez suffered an injury to her left knee and complained of back pain.

Police say the driver of the car was 26-year-old Breanna Mickles of Omaha. She was booked for numerous charges including DUI, reckless driving, child abuse neglect, and having an open alcohol container. Police say her infant was improperly restrained in the rear of her car.

