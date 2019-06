CWS Friday Events

2019 OPENING CELEBRATION DAY SCHEDULE

9:10am – 10 am Texas Tech Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

10:10am– 11 am Michigan Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

10:30am – 11:15 am Texas Tech Autograph Session presented by AT&T

10:30am-11:30 COACHES NEWS CONFERENCE

11 am – 9 pm CWS Fan Fest presented by Capital One open

11:10 am – Noon Arkansas Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

11:30 am – 12:15 p.m. Michigan Autograph Session presented by AT&T

12:10 – 1 pm Florida State Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

12:30 – 1:15 pm Arkansas Autograph Session presented by AT&T

1:10 – 2 pm Vanderbilt Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

1:30 – 2:15 pm Florida State Autograph Session presented by AT&T

2:10 – 3 pm Louisville Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

2:30 – 3:15 pm Vanderbilt Autograph Session presented by AT&T

3:10 – 4 pm Mississippi St. Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

3:30 – 4:15 pm Louisville Autograph Session presented by AT&T

4:10 – 5 pm Auburn Open Team Practice – TD Ameritrade Park

4:30 – 5:15 pm Mississippi St. Autograph Session presented by AT&T

5:30 – 6:15 pm Auburn Autograph Session presented by AT&T

8:30 pm Parade of teams marching east from Creighton University on Mike Fahey Street to the stadium

8:45pm – 10 pm

Opening Ceremonies featuring:

Performance by Eli Young Band, Olympic style team introductions, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team, and fireworks finale. – TD Ameritrade Park