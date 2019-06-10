Downtown & Midtown Omaha Mobility Survey

A study shows that people who work and commute in the Midtown/Downtown area have a high interest in active transportation.

The study, done by Verdis Group, surveyed over 8,500 people from the Downtown/Midtown area.

Craig Moody, Verdis Group, said "Our survey clearly demonstrates that employees are interested in active commuting."

"This becomes an attraction/retention issue," said Moody.

The mobility study shows if a shift in active commuting would occur, more than 1,300 parking stalls per day would be free up in Downtown/Midtown area. Also, $1.9 Million in annual parking cost would be saved.

"It will free up a lot of parking spaces. That creates a great opportunity to make Downtown/Midtown more vibrant" said Moody.

Rilee Potter and Shelby Hinman moved from Lincoln and live off Farnam. They make up 60% percent of respondents who support active transportation.

It's the Midwest, we all have cars. Its very common for us :45 I guess Omaha is growing a bit," said Rilee Potter.

Verdis Group said Omaha's employers can be a huge catalyst for shifting their employees travel habits to be more active. That could be through carpooling, a modern street car or making the area more walk-able.

"Shifting one-way to two-ways is an important aspect to making downtown more walk-able and vibrant" said Moody.